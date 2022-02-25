Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
25.02.2022 | 15:41
Systemair AB: Systemair Nomination Committee

Pressrelease 22 February 2022

At the annual meeting on 25 August 2021 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2021.

We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish its position in the nomination committee. The fourth-largest owner Alecta has therefore been contacted and a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following:

  • Gerald Engström, Färna Invest AB
  • Lennart Francke (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder
  • William McKechnie, Alecta

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.se.

The annual meeting will be held on 25 August 2022, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 73 94 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Large Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_NominationCommittee_2022_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74f7cbe7-4076-4db1-986d-3d972a66ba02)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
