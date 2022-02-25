Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
25.02.2022 | 15:46
AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 24/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.9477

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48765373

CODE: PR1R

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1R 
Sequence No.:  145530 
EQS News ID:  1289115 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289115&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
