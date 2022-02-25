Csongor Nemeth, Ex Addiko Bank AG, nennt seine subjektiv lässigsten Momente in der Wiener Börsegeschichte:1. Maria Theresia's vision 250 years ago to enable the establishment of a capital market in the heart of Central Europe.2. In the late 1980s many prominent Austrian companies went public, paving the way for the current vibrant market.3. Establishment of the takeover act in 1999, creating a transparent process of the highest internatonal standards.4. The largest successful IPO on the exchange of BAWAG in 2017.5. In 2021, Addiko Bank honored its commitment and paid a total dividend of €2.39 per share (a yield of +16%), the first dividend paid since its listing. Hintergrund: Im Börse Social Magazine #60 wählten wir gemeinsam mit firesys und 50 ...

