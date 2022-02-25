NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Tomra Systems (45/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Tomra Systems ASA (Tomra Systems) published on February 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Tomra Systems has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2022 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 30, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tomra Systems (TOM). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046711