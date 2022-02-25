Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
WKN: 872535 ISIN: NO0005668905 Ticker-Symbol: TMR 
Tradegate
25.02.22
16:15 Uhr
41,880 Euro
+1,630
+4,05 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2022 | 15:53
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Tomra Systems (45/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Tomra Systems ASA
(Tomra Systems) published on February 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Tomra Systems has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for April 28, 2022 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share
held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled
Ex-date is May 30, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Tomra Systems (TOM). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046711
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
