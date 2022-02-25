Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 25 février/February 2022) - Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every five (5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,725,219 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on March 1, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 725 219 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 1 mars 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 2 mars/March 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 3 mars/March 2022 Symbol/Symbole: SGRO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 82631L 20 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 82631L 20 7 5 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 82631L108/CA82631L1085

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com