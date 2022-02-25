Anzeige
Freitag, 25.02.2022
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Dow Jones News
25.02.2022 | 17:16
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 25-Feb-2022 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1918/028

IÇSEL BILGILERE ILISKIN ÖZEL DURUM AÇIKLAMA FORMU

Ortakligin Unvani /Ortaklarin Adi: T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

Adresi: Levent Nispetiye Mah. Aytar Cad. No:2

34340 Besiktas/ISTANBUL

Telefon ve Faks No: 0(212) 318-1818 - 0(212) 318-1888

Ortakligin yatirimci/pay sahipleri ile

iliskiler biriminin telefon ve faks no.su: 0(212) 318-1945/1957 - 0(212) 216-6422

Tarih: 25.02.2022

Konu: Nitelikli Yatirimci Finansman Bonosu kupon orani açiklamasi

Borsa Istanbul A.S. Baskanligi'na

34467 Emirgan, ISTANBUL

Açiklanacak Özel Durum:

178 gün vadeli 406.750.000 TRY nominal degerdeki BIST TLREF Endeksine dayali iki ayda bir degisken faizli kupon ödemeli bonolarin üçüncü kupon orani % 2,4053 olarak belirlenmistir. 

Yönetim Kurulu Karar Tarihi 05.11.2020

Ilgili Ihraç Tavani Bilgileri 

Para Birimi       TRY 
Tutar          30.000.000.000 
Ihraç Tavani Kiymet Türü Borçlanma Araci -Yapilandirilmis Borçlanma Araci 
Satis Türü        Halka Arz -Tahsisli- Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis 
Yurt Içi / Yurt Disi   Yurt Içi

Ihraç Edilecek Sermaye Piyasasi Araci Bilgileri 

Türü                 Bono 
Vadesi                28.02.2022 
Vade (Gün Sayisi)           178 
Faiz Orani Türü            Degisken 
Satis Sekli              Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis 
ISIN Kodu               TRFGRAN22244 
Satisa Baslanma Tarihi        02.09.2021 
Satisin Tamamlanma Tarihi       02.09.2021 
Vade Baslangiç Tarihi         03.09.2021 
Satisi Gerçeklestirilen Nominal Tutar 406.750.000 
Kupon Sayisi             3

Itfa Tarihi 28.02.2022

Yatirimci Hesaplarina Ödenme Tarihi 28.02.2022

Ödeme Gerçeklestirildi mi? Hayir 

Sermaye Piyasasi Aracinin Itfa Plani 
       Ödeme   Kayit   Yatirimci   Faiz  Faiz Orani Faiz Orani         Döviz Ödemesi 
Kupon Sira No Tarihi   Tarihi *  Hesaplarina  Orani  - Yillik  - Yillik  Ödeme Tutari  Kuru Gerçeklestirildi 
                  Ödenme Tarihi (%)   Basit (%)  Bilesik (%)           mi? 
1       01.11.2021 28.10.2021 01.11.2021  3,0107              12.246.022,25    Evet 
2       30.12.2021 29.12.2021 30.12.2021  2,5827             10.505.132,25    Evet 
3       28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022   2,4053 
Anapara / 
Vadesonu   28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022                  406.750.000 
Ödeme Tutari 
* Hak sahiplerinin belirlendigi tarih.

*Açiklamanin Ingilizce versiyonuna asagida yer verilmektedir./ English version of the disclosure is stated below.

Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

The third coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 406,750,000 with a maturity of 178 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 2,4053. 

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit      TRY                           TRY 
Limit          30,000,000,000                      20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security  Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities       Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type        Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified   Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
            Investors                        Investor 
Domestic / Oversea   Domestic                         Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bill 
Maturity Date                  28.02.2022 
Maturity (Day)                 178 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRFGRAN22244 
Starting Date of Sale              02.09.2021 
Ending Date of Sale               02.09.2021 
Maturity Starting Date             03.09.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 406,750,000 
Coupon Number                  3 
Redemption Date                 28.02.2022 
Payment Date                  28.02.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
         Payment  Record   Payment  Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment    Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number  Date    Date    Date    Rate (%) - Yearly   - Yearly    Amount    Rate   Payment 
                              Simple (%)  Compound (%)             Made? 
1        01.11.2021 28.10.2021 01.11.2021 3,0107                12,246,022.25     Yes 
2        30.12.2021 29.12.2021 30.12.2021 2,5827                10,505,132.25     Yes 
3        28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022 2,4053 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022                    406,750,000 
Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Yukaridaki açiklamalarimizin, Sermaye Piyasasi Kurulunun II.15.1 sayili Özel Durumlar Tebliginde yer alan esaslara uygun oldugunu, bu konuda tarafimiza ulasan bilgileri tam olarak yansittigini; bilgilerin defter, kayit ve belgelerimize uygun oldugunu, konuyla ilgili bilgileri tam ve dogru olarak elde etmek için gerekli tüm çabalari gösterdigimizi ve yapilan bu açiklamalardan sorumlu oldugumuzu beyan ederiz.

Saygilarimizla,

T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

GENEL MÜDÜRLÜK

Ömer ÇIRKIN Aydin GÜLER

Direktör Genel Müdür Yardimcisi

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 145536 
EQS News ID:  1289167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
