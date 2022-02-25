DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 25-Feb-2022 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1918/028

IÇSEL BILGILERE ILISKIN ÖZEL DURUM AÇIKLAMA FORMU

Ortakligin Unvani /Ortaklarin Adi: T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

Adresi: Levent Nispetiye Mah. Aytar Cad. No:2

34340 Besiktas/ISTANBUL

Telefon ve Faks No: 0(212) 318-1818 - 0(212) 318-1888

Ortakligin yatirimci/pay sahipleri ile

iliskiler biriminin telefon ve faks no.su: 0(212) 318-1945/1957 - 0(212) 216-6422

Tarih: 25.02.2022

Konu: Nitelikli Yatirimci Finansman Bonosu kupon orani açiklamasi

Borsa Istanbul A.S. Baskanligi'na

34467 Emirgan, ISTANBUL

Açiklanacak Özel Durum:

178 gün vadeli 406.750.000 TRY nominal degerdeki BIST TLREF Endeksine dayali iki ayda bir degisken faizli kupon ödemeli bonolarin üçüncü kupon orani % 2,4053 olarak belirlenmistir.

Yönetim Kurulu Karar Tarihi 05.11.2020

Ilgili Ihraç Tavani Bilgileri

Para Birimi TRY Tutar 30.000.000.000 Ihraç Tavani Kiymet Türü Borçlanma Araci -Yapilandirilmis Borçlanma Araci Satis Türü Halka Arz -Tahsisli- Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis Yurt Içi / Yurt Disi Yurt Içi

Ihraç Edilecek Sermaye Piyasasi Araci Bilgileri

Türü Bono Vadesi 28.02.2022 Vade (Gün Sayisi) 178 Faiz Orani Türü Degisken Satis Sekli Nitelikli Yatirimciya Satis ISIN Kodu TRFGRAN22244 Satisa Baslanma Tarihi 02.09.2021 Satisin Tamamlanma Tarihi 02.09.2021 Vade Baslangiç Tarihi 03.09.2021 Satisi Gerçeklestirilen Nominal Tutar 406.750.000 Kupon Sayisi 3

Itfa Tarihi 28.02.2022

Yatirimci Hesaplarina Ödenme Tarihi 28.02.2022

Ödeme Gerçeklestirildi mi? Hayir

Sermaye Piyasasi Aracinin Itfa Plani Ödeme Kayit Yatirimci Faiz Faiz Orani Faiz Orani Döviz Ödemesi Kupon Sira No Tarihi Tarihi * Hesaplarina Orani - Yillik - Yillik Ödeme Tutari Kuru Gerçeklestirildi Ödenme Tarihi (%) Basit (%) Bilesik (%) mi? 1 01.11.2021 28.10.2021 01.11.2021 3,0107 12.246.022,25 Evet 2 30.12.2021 29.12.2021 30.12.2021 2,5827 10.505.132,25 Evet 3 28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022 2,4053 Anapara / Vadesonu 28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022 406.750.000 Ödeme Tutari * Hak sahiplerinin belirlendigi tarih.

*Açiklamanin Ingilizce versiyonuna asagida yer verilmektedir./ English version of the disclosure is stated below.

Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

The third coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 406,750,000 with a maturity of 178 days with 2 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 2,4053.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 28.02.2022 Maturity (Day) 178 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN22244 Starting Date of Sale 02.09.2021 Ending Date of Sale 02.09.2021 Maturity Starting Date 03.09.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 406,750,000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 28.02.2022 Payment Date 28.02.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 01.11.2021 28.10.2021 01.11.2021 3,0107 12,246,022.25 Yes 2 30.12.2021 29.12.2021 30.12.2021 2,5827 10,505,132.25 Yes 3 28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022 2,4053 Principal/ Maturity Date 28.02.2022 25.02.2022 28.02.2022 406,750,000 Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Yukaridaki açiklamalarimizin, Sermaye Piyasasi Kurulunun II.15.1 sayili Özel Durumlar Tebliginde yer alan esaslara uygun oldugunu, bu konuda tarafimiza ulasan bilgileri tam olarak yansittigini; bilgilerin defter, kayit ve belgelerimize uygun oldugunu, konuyla ilgili bilgileri tam ve dogru olarak elde etmek için gerekli tüm çabalari gösterdigimizi ve yapilan bu açiklamalardan sorumlu oldugumuzu beyan ederiz.

Saygilarimizla,

T.GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

GENEL MÜDÜRLÜK

Ömer ÇIRKIN Aydin GÜLER

Direktör Genel Müdür Yardimcisi

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 145536 EQS News ID: 1289167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2022 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)