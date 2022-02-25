Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2022 | 17:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GemForex Enhances Asset Lists, Adds Twelve New Instruments

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is so far characterized by increased volatility across several markets, mainly due to geopolitical tensions and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, a reliable trading service provider must equip its clients with a diverse asset list, enabling flexibility as market conditions change. Leading global online GemForex has taken that into consideration, recently announcing an immediate enhancement to its asset offering, adding a dozen new instruments, mainly but not limited to the forex sector.

"Opportunity is the name of the game here, and we want our traders to be open to as many of those as possible," explained Jieren Marrody, spokesperson for GemForex. "While many other trading brands just copy from each other, we want to bring something new to the table here, giving our customers as much exposure as we can - but doing it responsibly, for their sake. Our motto has always been that our success as a trading brand must stem from our clients' success. We don't see any reason to change that."

Diversity - the key to healthy progress

Among the new assets which are now on GemForex's list, traders can find exotic forex pairs such as EURMX, MXNJPY, and SGDJPY, alongside minors with great potential such as EURSEK, USDPLN, and USDNOK. This is an addition to the already-rich list of tradable forex pairs offered by the brand, including the EURUSD, USDJPY, and many more. Moreover, users can now trade on CFDs of the popular platinum metal, alongside others such as gold and silver, with attractive spreads.

"Our loyal clients know that each and every asset added to our list is a result of careful analysis and research," added Marrody. "Our team of experts works tirelessly to bring nothing but the best assets to the palms of our traders, while minimizing risk."

About GemForex

Established in 2010, GemForex today is a leading name in the industry and an award winning broker, mainly thanks to its client-centric approach and the state of the art technology implemented. Especially popular is the brand's 'No Spread Account' for forex traders, granting high leverage alongside zero spreads and transaction fees. Both the MetaTrader 4 and the MetaTrader 5 are accessible with GemForex, granting extra diversification possibilities. Furthermore, service is granted in multiple languages by a team of skilled representatives, easily reachable through the brand's website.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.