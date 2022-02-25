GemForex Enhances Asset Lists, Adds Twelve New Instruments

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is so far characterized by increased volatility across several markets, mainly due to geopolitical tensions and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, a reliable trading service provider must equip its clients with a diverse asset list, enabling flexibility as market conditions change. Leading global online GemForex has taken that into consideration, recently announcing an immediate enhancement to its asset offering, adding a dozen new instruments, mainly but not limited to the forex sector.

"Opportunity is the name of the game here, and we want our traders to be open to as many of those as possible," explained Jieren Marrody, spokesperson for GemForex. "While many other trading brands just copy from each other, we want to bring something new to the table here, giving our customers as much exposure as we can - but doing it responsibly, for their sake. Our motto has always been that our success as a trading brand must stem from our clients' success. We don't see any reason to change that."

Diversity - the key to healthy progress

Among the new assets which are now on GemForex's list, traders can find exotic forex pairs such as EURMX, MXNJPY, and SGDJPY, alongside minors with great potential such as EURSEK, USDPLN, and USDNOK. This is an addition to the already-rich list of tradable forex pairs offered by the brand, including the EURUSD, USDJPY, and many more. Moreover, users can now trade on CFDs of the popular platinum metal, alongside others such as gold and silver, with attractive spreads.

"Our loyal clients know that each and every asset added to our list is a result of careful analysis and research," added Marrody. "Our team of experts works tirelessly to bring nothing but the best assets to the palms of our traders, while minimizing risk."

About GemForex