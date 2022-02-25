Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective Leak: Kursbombe zündet schon vor der „IPO-Neubewertung"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
14:04 Uhr
19,865 Euro
+0,525
+2,71 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,34021,45019:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2022 | 18:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, February 25,2022- MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom's 2019, 2020, and 2021 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 52,895 shares to its executive management team.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_ Millicom Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares_022522 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9da51c1-4d7a-4e35-bc42-064181a3b734)

MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.