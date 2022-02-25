Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, February 25,2022- MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom's 2019, 2020, and 2021 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 52,895 shares to its executive management team.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

-END-

