

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Friday and recorded a weekly loss for the first time this month, as global equities rebounded strongly after recent sell-off.



Investors continued to closely watch the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine issue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, buy only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.



Gold prices fell today as the safe-haven demand ebbed after the sanctions imposed on Russia were perceived to be limited in scope, and not as crippling as some had feared.



The West's seeming unwillingness to target Russia's energy sector has helped ease worries about a spike in oil and gas prices fueling further inflation.



Gold prices dropped despite the dollar's weakness. The dollar index declined to 96.60, losing more than 0.55% in the process, before edging up slightly to 96.68.



Gold futures for April ended lower by $38.70 or about 2% at $1,887.60, after having climbed to a 13-month high in the previous session. Gold futures shed about 0.6% in the week.



Silver futures for May ended down $0.693 at $24.017 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.4850 per pound, up $0.0240 from the previous close.



In economic news, new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of January, surging up by 1.6%, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. Durable goods orders had jumped by a revised 1.2% in December 2021.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb 0.8% in January, compared to the 0.7% drop that had been reported for the previous month.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than initially estimated in the month of February, according to a report released by the University of Michigan.



The report showed the consumer sentiment index for February was upwardly revised to 62.8 from the preliminary reading of 61.7. The upward revision surprised economists, who had expected the reading to be unrevised.







