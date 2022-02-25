

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday, but posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the possibility of any significant disruptions to global crude supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $1.22 or about 1.3% at $91.59 a barrel. For the week, WTI crude futures posted a modest gain.



Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15 or 1.2% to settle at $97.93 a barrel today. Brent crude futures for May shed about $1.30 or 1.4% at $94.12 a barrel. Brent futures gained about 4.7% in the week.



Oil prices soared above the $100 a barrel mark on Thursday after Russia declared a war on Ukraine and launched a full-scale military attack on the neighboring nation, and several countries, including the U.S., imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.



However, with the measures not as crippling as some had feared, and the West seemingly unwilling to target Russia's energy sector, oil prices retreated from higher levels on Thursday and extended the slide today.



Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Thursday that crude inventories in the U.S. rose by 4.515 million barrels in the week ended February 18th versus a 1.121 million increase in the previous week. The rise in inventories was the most since October last year.



A report from Baker Hughes today showed the rigs count in the U.S. rose by 2 to 522 in the week to February 25.







