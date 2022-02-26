Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 26.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective meldet Lizenzerteilung durch die Behörden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2022 | 04:34
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premise: CEO OF PREMISE, MAURY BLACKMAN, CATEGORICALLY DENIES IT ASKED ITS UKRAINIAN APP USERS TO DO ANYTHING TO HELP THE RUSSIANS - CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE AS "ILLEGAL AND OUTRAGEOUS"

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise, today issued the following statement:

Premise strongly supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people defending themselves against this illegal and outrageous invasion of their sovereignty by the Russian government and Mr. Putin.

Premise categorically denies it has asked any of its Ukrainian contributors - individuals choosing to perform research on the Premise App for pay - to help the Russian military or any Russians. The public statement of the Ukraine Defense Ministry that has gotten circulation is incorrect.

Prior to the invasion, Premise and its customers supportive of Ukraine requested our contributors to take surveys on their smartphones and photos to understand citizens' perceptions. Our previous findings from these surveys have been shared publicly on our website, social media, and in the press.

However, given the dangerous situation in Ukraine since the invasion, we have today sent out instructions to all Ukraine Premise contributors stop doing any activity on the Premise App until further notice.

We have also been accused on social media of asking contributors to choose to use phosphorus or any other method to target Ukrainian buildings or infrastructure. That allegation is totally false.

About Premise
Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.