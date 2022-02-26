Winmate Inc.: Winmate Introduces 12.1inch New Vehicle Mount Computer for challenging cold chain environments

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate, a rugged computing industry leader, announced a new Android Vehicle Mounted Computer (VMC) model: FM12Q. Based around a high-visibility 12.1-inch display comes with PCAP touch, Android OS, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, built for extreme operating temperatures. The FM12Q Android VMC was designed to handle the most challenging conditions with a magnesium alloy casing and an upgraded platform.

The Android Vehicle Mounted Computer FM12Q offers:

MIL-STD 810H durability against drops, vibrations, humidity, and extreme operating temperature.

IP65 rating is for waterproof and dustproof housing.

A 12.1-inch PCAP touch display supports hands, rain, and thick gloves modes.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core, 2.2 GHz CPU.

Support 30°C to 50°C wide operating temperature.

Built-in GPS/GLONASS, G-Sensor, Temperature sensor as standard.

2MP front camera.

Computers are vital for offices and industries nowadays. However, some work environments pose destructive challenges for these computers, from severe heat, cold, humidity, or extreme dust contamination. The newly launched FM12Q can run at lower temperatures thanks to durable materials that do not deform due to sudden temperature changes. The sealed enclosure and integrated heater (optional) with a temperature sensor prevent internal condensation and corrosion.

Vibration and shock-proof design ensure reliable performance

Winmate FM12Q, which is rugged enough to survive harsh environments, is a must for industrial usage. Its solid enclosure proves the FM12Q's durability with MIL-STD-810H certification and IP65 rating.

High-Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU

FM12Q has developed a new line of processors enhanced for IoT, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Series processors, to support the next generation of IoT edge devices. These processors build on new CPU and graphics performances with integrated IoT features, real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety.

Reliable computing under extreme operating temperatures

Low-power components of industrial computers prevent overheating and are less likely to achieve high temperatures in the first place.

"The FM12Q Android Vehicle-mounted computer is built to survive in extreme conditions. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, it offers flexibility and powerful performance," says Allan Lin, The General Manager of Winmate Inc. "The reliability and toughness of the FM12Q have been tested and expected to bring great value to users worldwide."

Availability

The FM12Q is now available for order. For more information, please get in touch with Winmate's sales at sales@winmate.com.tw or visit our website at www.winmate.com

ABOUT WINMATE

For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and Industry Automation. As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices, the company has continued to refine its signature 'rugged' technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products. All Winmate devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Winmate products have been widely adopted by the government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.winmate.com

