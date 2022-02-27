Novomatic: Novomatic, full-service provider in the gaming industry, decided to invite the holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625% notes 2016-2023 to tender their Notes for repurchase by the Company for cash (the Tender Offer). The Tender Offer is designed to reduce financial liabilities and to optimize the utilization of available funds. The Tender Offer will be in an aggregate maximum principal amount of EUR 150,000,000 or such other amount as the Company may determine and announce in its sole discretion, at a note purchase price of 100 % for the Notes plus accrued interest, subject to the preferential acceptance of valid tenders of Notes with a principal amount of up to EUR 10,000, as further described in the tender offer memorandum. Frequentis: Frequentis, global supplier of ...

