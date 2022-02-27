Wienerberger: The Wienerberger Group looks back on 2021 as the most successful year in the company's history. Wienerberger's focus on innovative, digital and sustainable system solutions has enabled it to deliver excellent performance and strong organic growth across all business units, despite challenging market conditions. In 2021, external revenues increased by 18% to almost Euro 4.0 bn (2020: Euro 3.4 bn). Proactive margin management and strict cost discipline drove an EBITDA increase of 24% to Euro 694 mn (2020: Euro 558 mn) over the same period. "We will consistently pursue our growth strategy and thus ensure further growth in North America and Europe", CEO Heimo Scheuch says.Wienerberger: weekly performance: -11.08% Kapsch TrafficCom: After three quarters in a ...

