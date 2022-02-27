FACC: In the 2021 financial year, aerospace supplier FACC AG implemented the operational turnaround as planned while correctly assessing the COVID-19 market environment. With revenue of Euro 497.6 mn and operating EBIT of Euro 4.3 million, the group was able to meet its forecasts for 2021. The positive operating result was negatively impacted by an extraordinary one-time effect related to the ruling of a London arbitration court on past contracts. The strong cash flow generation, as reflected in a high free cash flow of EUR 70.5 million and a substantial reduction of net debt to Eur 177.8 min, deserves special mention in this regard. Key aviation markets continued to stabilize in H2/2021, resulting in an increase in customer call-offs, particularly for short and medium-haul aircraft ....

