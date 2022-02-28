

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.6 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 1.2 percent gain in the previous month (originally 1.4 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales tumbled 1.9 percent - missing forecasts for a fall of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.2 percent decline in December (originally -1.0 percent).







