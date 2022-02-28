- (PLX AI) - Equinor said it would exit its joint ventures in Russia and stop new investments into the country.
- • Equinor has been in Russia for over 30 years and entered a cooperation agreement with Rosneft in 2012
- • At the end of 2021 Equinor had USD 1.2 billion in non-current assets in Russia
- • We expect that the decision to start the process of exiting Joint Ventures in Russia will impact the book value of Equinor's Russian assets and lead to impairments, the company said
