Mavenir, a network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that transforms the way the world connects, announced today that it will be showcasing Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud-hosted 5G core network for various 4G/5G use cases at Mobile World Congress 2022. Mavenir is already working with customers for trials and deployment of Mavenir's end-to-end solution on AWS.

Mavenir will deploy the cloud-native packet core, IMS, voice, messaging, and orchestration components hosted on AWS. The solution will use Mavenir's Digital Enablement platform as a front end for overall service management, providing customers with an interface for self-service management. The pilot is focused on the ease of placing a network order through the self-service interface, leading to the deployment on AWS. This includes the chaining of multiple network layers, deployment actions, and configuration of network functions, thus reducing the overall service design and deployment times.

This Mavenir pilot for cloud-based services rollout and management for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) paves the way for automated deployment using pre-integrated and end-to-end validated solutions on AWS. It showcases reduced time for setup and integration and a low cost of ownership for rapid service trials and rollouts. The solution targets CSPs looking to take advantage of public cloud technology with reliable, carrier-grade, high-performance solutions with security and on-demand scaling. The solution is flexible, and operators will be able to pick and choose among the available solution components and enhance it with optional integration with on-premise workloads per their needs. Mavenir is also offering advance features and capabilities like network slicing as part of the service.

"As part of Mavenir's strategic focus on public cloud readiness for telcos, building this relationship is a step towards lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and speed up rollouts. The public cloud-based network solution, consumed as a service, brings in desired time to market, responsiveness, flexibility, and features like slicing will allow operators to extend their offering to industries and enterprises," said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir.

"Many of our telco customers are eager to leverage the power of cloud to optimize service rollout and management, and to modernize their operating models as the current approaches make it time-consuming and expensive to design, scale, and manage their networks," said Jan Hofmeyr, Vice President, EC2 Edge at AWS. "With this, AWS and Mavenir are making it simple, quick, and less expensive to set up telco networks at scale using pre-integrated solutions."

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

