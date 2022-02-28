Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Mega-Partnerschaft eröffnet neues Potential! Analysten-Kursziel bei 2,60 verspricht über 170% Rendite!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
25.02.22
20:05 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+2,000
+35,71 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,70007:39
Dow Jones News
28.02.2022 | 07:43
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2021

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2021 28-Feb-2022 / 07:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 
            of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q4 and 
MMK Group trading    12M 2021. 
update for Q4 and 12m 
2021 
 
28 february 2022 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
          -- Pig iron output decreased by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,583 thousand tonnes due 
         to the shutdown of Blast Furnace No. 9 for an overhaul at year-end. 
          -- Steel output increased by 3.3% q-o-q to 3,501 thousand tonnes, reflecting a higher steel 
         output at the Turkish asset in line with announced plans. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS     -- MMK Group's sales of metal products increased by 26.6% q-o-q to 3,495 thousand tonnes, 
         driven by favourable market conditions, higher production volumes at the Turkish asset and run-down 
Q4 2021      inventories. 
VS Q3 2021 
 
          -- MMK Group's sales of premium products were up 19.8% to 1,452 thousand tonnes, driven 
         primarily by higher sales of cold-rolled products and Mill 5000 thick plate. 
 
          -- MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 888 thousand tonnes, up 2.5% q-o-q, due 
         to the increased processing of own coals. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
          -- Pig iron output increased by 11.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10,420 thousand tonnes as no 
12M 2021     long-lasting overhauls took place at blast furnace operations. 
VS 12M 2020 
          -- Steel output increased by 17.4% y-o-y to 13,592 thousand tonnes, as converter facilities 
         were not being overhauled during this period, and the electric arc furnace facility was launched at 
         the Turkish asset. 
 
          -- MMK Group's sales of metal products increased by 16.0% y-o-y to 12,480 thousand tonnes, 
         driven by favourable market conditions and the high utilisation rate of Mill 2500 after its 
         modernisation in 2020. 
 
          -- Sales of premium products grew by 1.3% y-o-y to 5,211 thousand tonnes amid strong demand 
         for galvanised steel in export markets. 
 
 
          -- Production of coal concentrate increased by 12.6% y-o-y to 3,445 thousand tonnes, driven 
         by stronger demand from MMK amid favourable market conditions. 
 
 
       Global steel products market: In Q4 2021, rolled steel prices in the global market continued their 
       correction, reflecting the impact of earlier imbalances between supply and demand on the back of an 
       increase in steel output outside China. In China, production declined rapidly in the fourth quarter, 
       following the dynamics of domestic demand, leading to a 3% y-o-y reduction in steel output. 
       Russian steel products market: In Russia, prices in the secondary market for rolled products in Q4 20201 
       bounced following their correction in the third quarter reflecting robust end use demand on the back of 
       lower steel inventories of trading companies. 
       Global iron ore market: In the beginning of the fourth quarter, the 62% Fe index declined, reaching a low 
       at about USD 85 per tonne CFR China. During that period, caps on steel output in China drove a decrease 
       in the end use demand for iron ore and an increase in inventories of it at Chinese ports. However, the 
       recovery of China's pig iron production that started in December, coupled with projected further growth 
       in spring 2022, resulted in rising demand in China and growing iron ore prices. 
MARKET    Russian iron ore market: Due to weaker demand from Chinese steelmakers and delays at border crossings 
OVERVIEW   with China, the availability of concentrate in the domestic market increased in the fourth quarter. In 
       the blast furnace pellet and direct reduced iron pellet segment, the Russian market remained balanced 
       amid stable exports. 
       Global coking coal market: In the middle of the fourth quarter, China's domestic prices and import prices 
       fell by about 40% in a single month. The trend spread to other markets around the world, but was halted 
       by weather issues in Australia, where the cyclone season limited logistics and exports in December. By 
       2021-end, prices continued upwards on the back of unfavourable weather forecasts. 
       Russian coking coal market: Prices for the fourth quarter in Russia rose dramatically, driven by the 
       rapid growth of global prices in the third quarter. After the price correction in China in November, some 
       Russian consumers negotiated lower prices under certain agreements within the period. 
       Russian metal scrap market: In the fourth quarter, the choppy price action persisted, reflecting rebar 
       price volatility in Russia. By 2021-end, Russian steelmakers had accumulated sufficient inventories of 
       raw materials, triggering a correction.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 

thousand tonnes         Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,501  3,390  3.3  13,592  11,574  17.4 
Steel segment Russia      3,246  3,331  - 2.6 13,278  11,574  14.7 
Steel segment Turkey      255   59   334.2 314   -    - 
Pig iron production       2,583  2,624  - 1.5 10,420  9,344  11.5 
Coal concentrate production   888   867   2.5  3,445  3,059  12.6 
Iron ore production       691   802   - 13.8 2,913  2,893  0.7 
Finished products sales,    3,495  2,761  26.6  12,480  10,755  16.0 
including: 
Slabs and billets        22   45   - 51.4 194   20    885.5 
Long products          327   249   31.4  1,161  1,275  - 9.0 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,694  1,255  35.0  5,914  4,317  37.0 
Premium products, including:  1,452  1,213  19.8  5,211  5,143  1.3 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     250   164   52.6  829   841   - 1.4 
Flat cold-rolled products    300   186   61.8  873   889   - 1.8 
Downstream products, including: 903   864   4.5  3,509  3,414  2.8 
Tinplate            40   42   - 6.7 169   168   0.1 
Galvanised steel        502   514   - 2.2 1,992  1,735  14.8 
Polymer-coated steel      175   131   34.0  614   717   - 14.3 
Band              37   30   22.7  137   130   4.9 
Formed section         11   21   - 47.1 76    122   - 38.1 
Pipe              21   14   46.3  72    83    - 13.2 
Metalware            114   109   4.5  438   418   4.8 
Other metal products      3    2    21.2  11    39    - 72.2 
Share of premium products    41.6%  43.9%     41.8%  49.3%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS 

USD/tonne            Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Average price per tonne:    919   1,057  - 13.1 909   558   62.9 
Slabs and billets        578   612   - 5.6 601   255   135.7 
Long products          792   845   - 6.3 758   472   60.6 
Flat hot-rolled products    820   942   - 13.0 818   479   70.8 
Premium products, including:  1,069  1,237  - 13.6 1,057  646   63.6 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     862   918   - 6.1 799   595   34.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    939   1,088  - 13.7 938   558   68.1 
Downstream products, including: 1,169  1,329  - 12.0 1,147  682   68.2 
Tinplate            1,145  1,109  3.2  955   711   34.3 
Galvanised steel        1,171  1,356  - 13.6 1,156  656   76.2 
Polymer-coated steel      1,328  1,605  - 17.3 1,376  804   71.1 
Band              1,002  1,207  - 17.0 1,001  607   64.9 
Formed section         1,005  1,156  - 13.1 1,033  659   56.8 
Pipe              823   1,004  - 18.0 888   521   70.4 
Metalware            1,050  1,058  - 0.8 958   629   52.3 
Other metal products      1,600  1,763  - 9.2 1,486  708   109.9 
- 13.1% Q-o-Q 
       Average selling prices for Q4 2021 reduced by 13.1% q-o-q to USD 919 per tonne, reflecting a correction 
AVERAGE    of global prices for metal products and a slowdown in global demand. In 12M 2021, prices grew by 62.9% 
SELLING PRICE y-o-y to USD 909 per tonne, driven by an increase in global steel demand and market indices amid last 
       year's low base. 
 MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2022 01:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.