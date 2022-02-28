Anzeige
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
25.02.22
20:05 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+2,000
+35,71 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,70007:39
Dow Jones News
28.02.2022 | 07:43
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group -3-

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2021 28-Feb-2022 / 07:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 
            of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q4 and 
MMK Group trading    12M 2021. 
update for Q4 and 12m 
2021 
 
28 february 2022 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
          -- Pig iron output decreased by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,583 thousand tonnes due 
         to the shutdown of Blast Furnace No. 9 for an overhaul at year-end. 
          -- Steel output increased by 3.3% q-o-q to 3,501 thousand tonnes, reflecting a higher steel 
         output at the Turkish asset in line with announced plans. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS     -- MMK Group's sales of metal products increased by 26.6% q-o-q to 3,495 thousand tonnes, 
         driven by favourable market conditions, higher production volumes at the Turkish asset and run-down 
Q4 2021      inventories. 
VS Q3 2021 
 
          -- MMK Group's sales of premium products were up 19.8% to 1,452 thousand tonnes, driven 
         primarily by higher sales of cold-rolled products and Mill 5000 thick plate. 
 
          -- MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 888 thousand tonnes, up 2.5% q-o-q, due 
         to the increased processing of own coals. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
          -- Pig iron output increased by 11.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10,420 thousand tonnes as no 
12M 2021     long-lasting overhauls took place at blast furnace operations. 
VS 12M 2020 
          -- Steel output increased by 17.4% y-o-y to 13,592 thousand tonnes, as converter facilities 
         were not being overhauled during this period, and the electric arc furnace facility was launched at 
         the Turkish asset. 
 
          -- MMK Group's sales of metal products increased by 16.0% y-o-y to 12,480 thousand tonnes, 
         driven by favourable market conditions and the high utilisation rate of Mill 2500 after its 
         modernisation in 2020. 
 
          -- Sales of premium products grew by 1.3% y-o-y to 5,211 thousand tonnes amid strong demand 
         for galvanised steel in export markets. 
 
 
          -- Production of coal concentrate increased by 12.6% y-o-y to 3,445 thousand tonnes, driven 
         by stronger demand from MMK amid favourable market conditions. 
 
 
       Global steel products market: In Q4 2021, rolled steel prices in the global market continued their 
       correction, reflecting the impact of earlier imbalances between supply and demand on the back of an 
       increase in steel output outside China. In China, production declined rapidly in the fourth quarter, 
       following the dynamics of domestic demand, leading to a 3% y-o-y reduction in steel output. 
       Russian steel products market: In Russia, prices in the secondary market for rolled products in Q4 20201 
       bounced following their correction in the third quarter reflecting robust end use demand on the back of 
       lower steel inventories of trading companies. 
       Global iron ore market: In the beginning of the fourth quarter, the 62% Fe index declined, reaching a low 
       at about USD 85 per tonne CFR China. During that period, caps on steel output in China drove a decrease 
       in the end use demand for iron ore and an increase in inventories of it at Chinese ports. However, the 
       recovery of China's pig iron production that started in December, coupled with projected further growth 
       in spring 2022, resulted in rising demand in China and growing iron ore prices. 
MARKET    Russian iron ore market: Due to weaker demand from Chinese steelmakers and delays at border crossings 
OVERVIEW   with China, the availability of concentrate in the domestic market increased in the fourth quarter. In 
       the blast furnace pellet and direct reduced iron pellet segment, the Russian market remained balanced 
       amid stable exports. 
       Global coking coal market: In the middle of the fourth quarter, China's domestic prices and import prices 
       fell by about 40% in a single month. The trend spread to other markets around the world, but was halted 
       by weather issues in Australia, where the cyclone season limited logistics and exports in December. By 
       2021-end, prices continued upwards on the back of unfavourable weather forecasts. 
       Russian coking coal market: Prices for the fourth quarter in Russia rose dramatically, driven by the 
       rapid growth of global prices in the third quarter. After the price correction in China in November, some 
       Russian consumers negotiated lower prices under certain agreements within the period. 
       Russian metal scrap market: In the fourth quarter, the choppy price action persisted, reflecting rebar 
       price volatility in Russia. By 2021-end, Russian steelmakers had accumulated sufficient inventories of 
       raw materials, triggering a correction.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 

thousand tonnes         Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,501  3,390  3.3  13,592  11,574  17.4 
Steel segment Russia      3,246  3,331  - 2.6 13,278  11,574  14.7 
Steel segment Turkey      255   59   334.2 314   -    - 
Pig iron production       2,583  2,624  - 1.5 10,420  9,344  11.5 
Coal concentrate production   888   867   2.5  3,445  3,059  12.6 
Iron ore production       691   802   - 13.8 2,913  2,893  0.7 
Finished products sales,    3,495  2,761  26.6  12,480  10,755  16.0 
including: 
Slabs and billets        22   45   - 51.4 194   20    885.5 
Long products          327   249   31.4  1,161  1,275  - 9.0 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,694  1,255  35.0  5,914  4,317  37.0 
Premium products, including:  1,452  1,213  19.8  5,211  5,143  1.3 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     250   164   52.6  829   841   - 1.4 
Flat cold-rolled products    300   186   61.8  873   889   - 1.8 
Downstream products, including: 903   864   4.5  3,509  3,414  2.8 
Tinplate            40   42   - 6.7 169   168   0.1 
Galvanised steel        502   514   - 2.2 1,992  1,735  14.8 
Polymer-coated steel      175   131   34.0  614   717   - 14.3 
Band              37   30   22.7  137   130   4.9 
Formed section         11   21   - 47.1 76    122   - 38.1 
Pipe              21   14   46.3  72    83    - 13.2 
Metalware            114   109   4.5  438   418   4.8 
Other metal products      3    2    21.2  11    39    - 72.2 
Share of premium products    41.6%  43.9%     41.8%  49.3%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS 

USD/tonne            Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Average price per tonne:    919   1,057  - 13.1 909   558   62.9 
Slabs and billets        578   612   - 5.6 601   255   135.7 
Long products          792   845   - 6.3 758   472   60.6 
Flat hot-rolled products    820   942   - 13.0 818   479   70.8 
Premium products, including:  1,069  1,237  - 13.6 1,057  646   63.6 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     862   918   - 6.1 799   595   34.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    939   1,088  - 13.7 938   558   68.1 
Downstream products, including: 1,169  1,329  - 12.0 1,147  682   68.2 
Tinplate            1,145  1,109  3.2  955   711   34.3 
Galvanised steel        1,171  1,356  - 13.6 1,156  656   76.2 
Polymer-coated steel      1,328  1,605  - 17.3 1,376  804   71.1 
Band              1,002  1,207  - 17.0 1,001  607   64.9 
Formed section         1,005  1,156  - 13.1 1,033  659   56.8 
Pipe              823   1,004  - 18.0 888   521   70.4 
Metalware            1,050  1,058  - 0.8 958   629   52.3 
Other metal products      1,600  1,763  - 9.2 1,486  708   109.9 
- 13.1% Q-o-Q 
       Average selling prices for Q4 2021 reduced by 13.1% q-o-q to USD 919 per tonne, reflecting a correction 
AVERAGE    of global prices for metal products and a slowdown in global demand. In 12M 2021, prices grew by 62.9% 
SELLING PRICE y-o-y to USD 909 per tonne, driven by an increase in global steel demand and market indices amid last 
       year's low base. 
 MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

thousand tonnes         Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,246  3,331  - 2.6 13,278  11,574  14.7 
Pig iron production       2,583  2,624  - 1.5 10,420  9,344  11.5 
Finished products sales,    3,144  2,692  16.8  11,977  10,268  16.6 
including: 
Slabs and billets        22   45   - 51.4 194   20    885.5 
Long products          327   249   31.4  1,161  1,275  - 9.0 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,577  1,396  13.0  6,264  4,542  37.9 
Premium products, including:  1,218  1,003  21.4  4,359  4,431  - 1.6 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     250   164   52.6  829   841   - 1.4 
Flat cold-rolled products    311   199   56.4  896   899   - 0.3 
Downstream products, including: 658   641   2.6  2,633  2,692  - 2.2 
Tinplate            40   42   - 6.7 169   168   0.1 
Galvanised steel        311   325   - 4.2 1,257  1,195  5.2 
Polymer-coated steel      122   97   25.2  475   536   - 11.4 
Band              37   30   22.7  137   130   4.9 
Formed section         11   21   - 47.1 76    122   - 38.1 
Pipe              21   14   46.3  72    83    - 13.2 
Metalware            114   109   4.5  438   418   4.8 
Other metal products      3    2    21.2  10    38    - 73.3 
Share of premium products    38.7%  37.3%     36.4%  43.2% 
+ 16.8% Q-o-Q 
sales of    In Q4 2021, sales of metal products were up 16.8% q-o-q to 3,144 thousand tonnes, due to stronger 
finished    domestic and external demand. The 16.6% y-o-y increase in sales to 11,977 thousand tonnes was due to the 
products    completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's upgrade and a favourable environment in global steel markets. 
 
+ 31.4% Q-o-Q 
        The 31.4% q-o-q rise in long product sales in Q4 2021 to 327 thousand tonnes was due to a recovery in 
sales of long demand on Russian market from the construction industry and the metals trading companies. Year-on-year, 
products    sales decreased by 9.0% in 12M 2021 to 1,161 thousand tonnes amidst scheduled repairs of rolling 
        equipment. 
 
+ 13.0% Q-o-Q In Q4 2021, sales of hot-rolled products increased by 13.0% q-o-q to 1,577 thousand tonnes, mainly due 
        to growing demand from the pipe industry. The 37.9% y-o-y increase in sales for 12M 2021 to 6,264 
sales of    thousand tonnes was driven by the production growth at Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 following its modernisation 
hot-rolled   in mid-2020. 
products 
+ 21.4% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of premium products in Q4 2021 amounted to 1,218 thousand tonnes, up 21.4% q-o-q, amid growing 
sales of    sales of cold-rolled products and Mill 5000 thick plate. The share of premium products grew to 38.7% of 
premium    the sales portfolio. Year-on-year, sales decreased by 1.6% in 12M 2021 to 4,359 thousand tonnes, mainly 
products    due to lower demand for formed sections. 
 
+ 52.6% Q-o-Q Sales of thick plates from Mill 5000 were up 52.6% q-o-q to 250 thousand tonnes, driven by growing 
        demand from LDP manufacturers and the completion of equipment overhauls. A marginal 1.4% y-o-y decrease 
sales of Mill in sales in 12M 2021 to 829 thousand tonnes was due to equipment overhauls during the year. 
5000 products 
+ 56.4% Q-o-Q 
        The 56.4% q-o-q increase in sales of cold-rolled products in Q4 2021 to 311 thousand tonnes reflects 
sales of    higher export sales and a stronger demand from the pipe industry and the metals trading companies. Sales 
cold-rolled  of cold-rolled products in 12M 2021 remained flat year-on-year and amounted to 896 thousand tonnes. 
products 
- 6.7% Q-o-Q  Sales of tinplate in Q4 2021 decreased by 6.7% q-o-q to 40 thousand tonnes reflecting scheduled 
        equipment maintenance works amid ongoing highs in equipment utilisation. Sales of tinplate in 12M 2021 
sales of    remained flat year-on-year and amounted to 169 thousand tonnes. 
tinplate 
- 4.2% Q-o-Q 
sales of    The decrease in sales of galvanised steel in Q4 2021 by 4.2% q-o-q to 311 thousand tonnes was due to the 
galvanised   increase in sales of polymer-coated steel, promising higher margins. For 12M 2021, sales increased by 
steel     5.2% y-o-y to 1,257 thousand tonnes, supported by favourable market conditions. 
 
+ 25.2% Q-o-Q Sales of polymer-coated steel increased by 25.2% q-o-q to 122 thousand tonnes, reflecting strong demand 
        from the construction industry and the metal trading companies. Year-on-year, sales were down 11.4% in 
SALES OF    12M 2021 to 475 thousand tonnes, due to the increase in sales of galvanised steel, promising higher 
POLYMER-COATED margins 
STEEL

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

thousand tonnes               Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production            255   59   334.2 314   -    - 
Finished products sales,           379   249   52.2  1,045  741   40.9 
including: 
Flat hot-rolled products           134   26   408.5 169   19    777.3 
Premium products, including:         245   223   10.0  876   722   21.3 
Flat cold-rolled products          -    -    -   -    -    - 
Downstream products, including:       245   223   10.0  876   722   21.3 
Galvanised steel               191   189   1.2  736   540   36.1 
Polymer-coated steel             54   34   59.3  139   181   - 23.0 
Share of premium products          64.6%  89.4%     83.8%  97.4% 
Intersegment sales from Steel segment Russia 28   180   - 84.3 542   255   112.8 
+ 52.2% Q-o-Q 
SALES OF   Sales of metal products in the Turkish steel segment in Q4 2021 were up 52.2% to 379 thousand tonnes, 
FINISHED   mainly due to growing sales of hot-rolled products amid the midyear launch of the hot-rolling complex. 
PRODUCTS   Sales of premium products in Q4 2021 increased by 10.0% q-o-q to 245 thousand tonnes, driven by the 
       release of pent-up demand for polymer-coated steel in the Turkish market. 
 
       The 40.9% y-o-y growth in sales in 12M 2021 to 1,045 thousand tonnes reflects a higher demand in global 
       markets following the relaunch of the hot-rolling complex in mid-2021.

COAL MINING SEGMENT 

thousand tonnes     Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
Coking coal mining    1,388  1,232  12.6  5,000  4,418  13.2 
Coking coal processing  1,593  1,483  7.4  5,929  5,291  12.1 
Mined          1,348  1,206  11.8  4,800  4,777  0.5 
Purchased        207   212   - 2.1 890   477   86.7 
Toll           38   66   - 42.7 239   37    537.2 
Coking coal concentrate 888   867   2.5  3,445  3,059  12.6 
+ 12.6% Q-o-Q Coking coal production in Q4 2021 amounted to 1,388 thousand tonnes, up 12.6% q-o-q, due to the 
        completion of face transfer operations at the Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. In 12M 2021, coking coal 
COKING COAL  production increased by 13.2% y-o-y to 5,000 thousand tonnes, driven by MMK's growing demand for 
PRODUCTION   concentrate and in accordance with mining plan. 
+ 2.5% Q-o-Q 
        Coking coal concentrate production in Q4 2021 increased by 2.5% q-o-q to 888 thousand tonnes. In 12M 
COKING COAL  2021, coal concentrate production was up 12.6% y-o-y to 3,445 thousand tonnes amid higher demand from 
CONCENTRATE  MMK. 
PRODUCTION

MMK GROUP'S

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE (ESG) 

-- MMK topped the rating agency Expert RA's ESG transparency ranking of companies and banks. 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
          -- MMK ranked third in the Best Disclosure of Information on Sustainability in the Annual 
         Report category of the Moscow Exchange's Annual Report Contest. 
 
 
          -- MMK climbed into top 4 in WWF Russia's 2021 Environmental Transparency Rating of Mining and 
         Metals Companies in Russia. 
 
          -- Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works took first place in the "Eco-Environmental Enterprise" 
         category of the "Clean Air" National Award because of large-scale modernisation and implementation of 
         environmental initiatives. 
 
                   Q4 2021 Q3 2021 %   12M 2021 12M 2020 % 
 
LTIFR1                0.58  0.48  20.8 0.62   0.66   - 6.1 
Gross air emissions, thousand tonnes 45.9  47.2  - 2.8 187.1  177.4  5.5 
Specific air emissions, kg/tonne   14.1  14.2  - 0.3 14.1   15.3   - 7.8 
1 - At the end of 2021, a methodology for calculating injury rates was introduced. The calculation was made for 
accidents registered on the territory of MMK Group's industrial site, taking into account third-party organisations. 
- 6.1% Y-o-Y In 12M 2021, LTIFR decreased by 6.1% y-o-y to 0.62. The Group continues to implement initiatives to 
       address the root causes of accidents and improve the production safety culture. 
ltifr 
 
 - 7.8% 
Y-o-Y     Specific air emissions for 12M 2021 decreased by 7.8% y-o-y to 14.1 kg per tonne, driven by an increase 
       in the share of scrap in the charge on the back of increased steel output by the EAF Shop. 
SPECIFIC AIR 
EMISSIONS   Specific air emissions remained flat q-o-q at 14.1 kg per tonne. 
 
          -- Higher steel output at the Turkish asset in Q1 2022 will have a positive impact on the 
         Group's sales volumes, offsetting the effect of overhaul of blast furnace and converter facilities in 
         Magnitogorsk.

-- Stable demand in Russia combined with a high utilisation of equipment manufacturing premium 
OUTLOOK      products will positively impact the Group's sales mix. 
 
          -- CAPEX for Q1 2022 is expected to decrease significantly q-o-q, in line with the 
         implementation schedule for projects pursued under the Group's strategy. 
 
          -- Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will 
         further boost the Group's profitability in Q1 2022. 
ABOUT MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of  Subscribe to our official 
premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln  MMK channel on Telegram to 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                            be the first to know about 
                                              key MMK news. 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 
totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P.MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary 
receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266        Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               23-24 March  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
 ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

