Northern Data AG: Northern Data Takes an Important Step to Execute Its Strategy and Outlines Its Intention to Make Strategic Investment for North American Operations Campus, Enters into Partnership with Oklahoma

The intended strategic partnership is part of Northern Data's implementation of the projected ramp-up plan for deployment of more than 100k ASIC systems in North America until the end of FY2022 as outlined in the Company's Strategy Presentation published end of September 2021

The Company entered into final negotiations for acquiring an undisclosed data center site featuring up to 250 MW of power being provided by strategic partner in Oklahoma. The data center buildings are projected to be fully operational by the end of 2024 using a modular building design for time-saving construction

On-site connection of a total of 250 megawatts will be targeted in stages, with 10 MW in Q2'22, a total of 50 MW in Q4'22, and eventually the total 250 megawatts by the end of 2024.

The transaction is subject to satisfactory due diligence. Further details on this transaction will be published after a conclusion of the due diligence expected within the coming weeks

The intended partnership supports Northern Data's strategy to build a high-quality data center infrastructure for Blockchain and ultimately Cloud Compute Services in the future

FRANKFURT am MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA:NB2 , ISIN:DE000A0SMU87 ) announces to have entered into final negotiations for strategic data center infrastructure in Oklahoma. Northern Data is taking another important step to implement its projected growth strategy.

Today Northern Data operates ten data centers globally, with expansion planned for Europe, Canada, and the US. The strategic partnership announced today will support the company's ramp-up and ASIC systems deployment plans in North America.

In total, the first complex of data centers is intended to be powered by up to 250 MW by the end of 2024 and has secured commitments for long-term power contracts from public power in Oklahoma with competitive pricing. Northern Data intends to continue to grow, strengthen its strategic partnership and scale the business in the coming years together with its strong partners. The entire project is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence.

