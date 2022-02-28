Objectway, a global top 100 wealth, banking asset management software provider, has been confirmed as a strategic digital partner to Rathbones according to their recently published 2021 annual statement.

Objectway has been partnering with Rathbones, a leading UK investment manager with more than £68.21 billion FUMA, to help them build and implement their digital portal and "MyRathbones" app. This ensures that Rathbones' clients and advisors can access their investments and investment managers anytime and anywhere. It is available via desktop, tablet and smartphone.

Implemented in 2020 and enhanced further throughout 2021, MyRathbones has been successfully adopted by c.43% of Rathbones clients who access the service more than 6 times per month on average and download tens of thousands of investment reports quarterly.

In 2021, in partnership with Objectway, Rathbones implemented a major upgrade of their custody and settlement system, which was completed on time and budget. The upgraded solution is a solid foundation to build upon with the upcoming launch of their future digital solutions to help improve prospecting, onboarding and servicing capabilities.

"Over the last two years, Objectway has proven to be a reliable partner in terms of solution design and execution for key components of our digital strategy. We are happy to confirm them as a strategic partner for our future digital transformation plans," affirmed Andy Brodie, Chief Operating Officer at Rathbones

"Partnering with Rathbones over the last two years on their digital transformation program has been extremely constructive and satisfying for us and we are proud we did deliver against their milestones and expectations," commented Alberto Cuccu, CEO of Objectway International. "With an agile and incremental approach we have delivered in partnership a scalable and flexible digital platform."

