Regulatory News:

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on February 23, 2022.

On November 10, 2021, CIAM detained 2,463,474 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 2.99% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Name: CIAM Address: 26, Boulevard Malesherbes, 75008 Paris

Date of threshold crossing: November 10, 2021

Threshold crossed: 3%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: CIAM is a non-controlled management company

Supplementary information: The company CIAM can exercise the voting rights as it deems necessary in the absence of specific instructions.

Date of declaration: February 21, 2022

Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights Holders of voting rights voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities CIAM 2,614,990 2,463,474 2.99% Total 2,463,474 2.99%

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005147/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Investors

Geoffroy Raskin

+32 53 33 37 30

investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media

Caroline De Wolf

+32 478 93 43 93

corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com