In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on February 23, 2022.
On November 10, 2021, CIAM detained 2,463,474 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 2.99% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.
Notification details
- Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
- Notification by: A person that notifies alone
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
- Name: CIAM
- Address: 26, Boulevard Malesherbes, 75008 Paris
- Date of threshold crossing: November 10, 2021
- Threshold crossed: 3%
- Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: CIAM is a non-controlled management company
- Supplementary information: The company CIAM can exercise the voting rights as it deems necessary in the absence of specific instructions.
- Date of declaration: February 21, 2022
- Details of the notification:
Voting rights
Previous
notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
Holders of voting rights
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked to
securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked to
securities
CIAM
2,614,990
2,463,474
2.99%
Total
2,463,474
2.99%
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005147/en/
Contacts:
Enquiries
Investors
Geoffroy Raskin
+32 53 33 37 30
investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
Media
Caroline De Wolf
+32 478 93 43 93
corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com