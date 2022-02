AIM and Media Release

28 February 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY22 Interim Dividend - Key dates and information

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides the following information about the interim dividend of AUD 3.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY22 Interim Dividend) announced today.

Key dates

The key dates for the FY22 Interim Dividend are as follows:

Event Date Ex-date Friday, 11 March 2022 Record date

Date of exchange rate used for conversion to GBP Monday, 14 March 2022 Announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in GBP Wednesday, 16 March 2022 Payment date Thursday, 31 March 2022

Payment currency and method

The FY22 Interim Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling. As previously notified, Base Resources no longer offers cheque as a payment method. Accordingly, the FY22 Interim Dividend will be paid by direct credit only. See below for details about how depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details.

The FY22 Interim Dividend will be converted to British pounds sterling based on the AUD/GBP exchange rate on the record date (Monday, 14 March 2022).

Conduit foreign income

The FY22 Interim Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income. Non-Australian resident depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the FY22 Interim Dividend.

Depositary interest holder banking and tax information

Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided to the depositary interest holder trustee, Computershare. To provide or update your banking details and ensure your other information is up to date, depositary interest holders should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk and register an account or login to an existing account in respect of their holding by 5.00 pm (London time) on Monday, 14 March 2022.

Depositary interest holders may also provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to Computershare. Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare:

by phone on +44 (0)370 707 4040 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm ( London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or

( time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.

Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare by post to:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road

Bristol, BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

