WiTricity has unveiled plans to develop wireless charging stations for select electric vehicle models.From pv magazine USA Electric vehicle owners may soon be able to simply park and charge, no wires needed, with a new product under development from WiTricity. The company has announced a limited beta release of its Halo wireless charging station this year, with wider availability in 2023. WiTricity has already been providing EV automakers with factory-installed EV wireless charging tech, and it now plans to make a consumer-level aftermarket product. The Halo system can deliver 11kW of wireless ...

