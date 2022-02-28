Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022

GlobeNewswire
28.02.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 09/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-02-28 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.04.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  22.02.2022 - Coop Pank CPA           Public offering   TLN  
   03.03.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.02.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 12  RIG  
   28.02.2022  Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Coupon payment date VLN  
          LTGB041023A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Latvenergo             Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 LHV Group LHVB060028A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls        Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Citadele banka           Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Latvijas balzams BAL        Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Baltika BLT1T           Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 TextMagic MAGIC          Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T         Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T      Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Apranga APG1L           Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L      Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.03.2022 LHV Group LHV           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.03.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L       Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.03.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.03.2022 AUGA group AUG1L          Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.03.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.03.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT050022FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.03.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
