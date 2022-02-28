Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 09/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-02-28 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2022 - Coop Pank CPA Public offering TLN 03.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 28.02.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Latvenergo Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Citadele banka Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Latvijas balzams BAL Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 K2 LT K2LT Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026C LTGNB0N026C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 LHV Group LHV Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
