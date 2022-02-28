

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands retail sales increased at a faster pace in January, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days accelerated 17.2 percent yearly in January, following a 6.3 percent gain in December.



Turnover in non-food stores surged 57.2 percent yearly in January and that in food stores rose 0.2 percent. Online turnover rose 8.5 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes increased in January, the agency said.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 15.8 percent in January.



The retail sales volume increased 13.9 percent in January.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de