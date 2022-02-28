Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): YEAR-END REPORT 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 20% SALES GROWTH AND RECORD RESULTS 2021 - SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DIVIDEND AT SEK 2 / SHARE PROPOSED

For the full year 2021 the total revenues amounted to SEK 1,370.6 (1,138.6) million, which corresponded to 20% growth compared with the previous year. EBITDA increased to SEK 137.6 (108.5) million and the EBITDA margin to 10.0% (9.5%). The margin improvement for the year was mainly the result of increased profitability at the gross level in combination with economies of scale because of improved efficiency in IT systems and in the organisation as a whole.

The good profitability over the past year in combination with Zinzino's strong financial position means that the Board is now proposing a dividend for 2021 to shareholders of as much as SEK 2.00 (1.25) per share.

The fourth quarter of 2021 was strong in terms of sales. The total revenue increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 401.2 (340.4) million. In order to stimulate the distributors' activity, which has been slowed down a bit by the pandemic, several important but at the same time cost-intensive campaigns were carried out, which had the effect that the EBITDA result landed at SEK 26.4 (37.4) million. The EBITDA margin amounted to 6.6% (11.0%), compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter, Zinzino launched a new product concept for vitamin D through the introduction of the new products Vitamin D Test and ZinoShine+. In addition, on November 9, sales started in South Africa as Zinzino's first establishment on the African continent.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Total revenues increased by 18% to SEK 401.2 (340.4) million

(340.4) million Gross profit was SEK 113.7 (110.2) million and gross profit margin was 28.3% (32.4%)

(110.2) million and gross profit margin was 28.3% (32.4%) EBITDA was SEK 26.4 (37.4) million and EBITDA margin was 6.6% (11.0%)

(37.4) million and EBITDA margin was 6.6% (11.0%) Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 59.5 (32.9) million

(32.9) million Sales launch in South Africa

Launch of new test concept for vitamin D

JANUARY - DECEMBER

Total revenues increased by 20% to SEK 1,370.6 (1,138.6) million

(1,138.6) million Gross profit amounted to SEK 427.5 (348.6*) million and the gross profit margin was 31.2% (30.6%*)

(348.6*) million and the gross profit margin was 31.2% (30.6%*) Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 427.5 (326.4*) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 31.2% (28.7%*)

(326.4*) million and the adjusted gross profit margin was 31.2% (28.7%*) EBITDA amounted to SEK 137.6 (108.5*) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.0% (9.5%*)

(108.5*) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.0% (9.5%*) Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 137.6 (86.3*) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0% (7.6%*)

(86.3*) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0% (7.6%*) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 153.5 (97.3) million.

(97.3) million. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to shareholders for 2021 of SEK 2.00 (1.25) per share.

(1.25) per share. Liquid assets on the balance sheet date were SEK 235.7 (143.2) million

*For comparative figures for 2020, gross profit and EBITDA are impacted by SEK 22.2 million through changed accounting as a result of changed terms for distributor remuneration.

