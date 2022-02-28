TOKYO, Feb 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received a "Silver" rating in the 2022 sustainability assessment conducted by EcoVadis, an international evaluation organization based in France. This is the third consecutive time that MHI has received this rating, conferred to companies with an overall score in the top 25%. Amid the growing demands placed on companies to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other global social issues, this rating reflects a high regard for MHI Group's initiatives in the four criteria categories of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.EcoVadis provides buyer companies with evaluation data on the sustainability measures of more than 85,000 companies from 200 industries in 160 countries via a global cloud-based platform. Many global companies refer to these ratings when selecting a supplier. Through this rating, MHI Group has been able to enhance its presence in global markets as a sustainable supplier.On October 1, 2021, MHI Group established a new "Materiality Council" and "Sustainability Committee" to support the dual aims of achieving a sustainable world, and enhancing its corporate value over the longer term. This structure was created in consideration of calls from the international community, institutional investors, and other stakeholders for greater environmental, social, and economic sustainability from the corporate sector, as well as to further strengthen MHI Group's sustainability management system centered on the issues and values of modern society. As a result, MHI has been highly rated among ESG evaluation agencies throughout the world, and selected for inclusion in ESG indexes in Japan and overseas.Going forward, MHI Group will take advantage of this Silver rating to further focus on sustainability measures, pursuing growth as a company that is trusted by stakeholders, and contributes to the realization of a dependable future for people and the planet, and a sustainable world.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.