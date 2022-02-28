Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
28.02.22
10:05 Uhr
17,090 Euro
-0,665
-3,75 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,06517,12510:10
17,08517,09510:10
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 08:40
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teemu Salmi, CIO, Head of IT & Digitalisation and a member of the Group Leadership Team, has decided to leave his position at Stora Enso. After five years in the company, Teemu will assume the CEO position at Finnish cyber security company Nixu. Teemu will continue working in Stora Enso until 20 May 2022.

"Teemu has been instrumental in driving and accelerating Stora Enso's digitalisation agenda, supporting our transformation to become the renewable materials company. I want to express my gratitude and thanks to Teemu for his contributions to Stora Enso, while also wishing him all the very best for his new exciting career opportunity," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

As part of Stora Enso's new operating model, IT & Digitalization will moving forward be part of the CFO organisation and report to CFO Seppo Parvi. Seppo and Teemu will immediately start the handover process to ensure a smooth transfer of the responsibilities.

"During 2022, we will continue to focus on implementing the decentralized and more efficient operating model in IT & Digitalization. In line with our strategy, this will create further value for all our stakeholders by enabling more empowered divisions and as a result strengthened customer-centricity," says Seppo Parvi.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/change-in-stora-enso-s-group-leadership-team,c3515477

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.