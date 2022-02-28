Stora Enso Oyj: Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teemu Salmi, CIO, Head of IT & Digitalisation and a member of the Group Leadership Team, has decided to leave his position at Stora Enso. After five years in the company, Teemu will assume the CEO position at Finnish cyber security company Nixu. Teemu will continue working in Stora Enso until 20 May 2022.

"Teemu has been instrumental in driving and accelerating Stora Enso's digitalisation agenda, supporting our transformation to become the renewable materials company. I want to express my gratitude and thanks to Teemu for his contributions to Stora Enso, while also wishing him all the very best for his new exciting career opportunity," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

As part of Stora Enso's new operating model, IT & Digitalization will moving forward be part of the CFO organisation and report to CFO Seppo Parvi. Seppo and Teemu will immediately start the handover process to ensure a smooth transfer of the responsibilities.

"During 2022, we will continue to focus on implementing the decentralized and more efficient operating model in IT & Digitalization. In line with our strategy, this will create further value for all our stakeholders by enabling more empowered divisions and as a result strengthened customer-centricity," says Seppo Parvi.

