

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 26.6 percent year-on-year in January.



'Compared to December, the index was affected the most by price increases in the manufacture of food products, electrical equipment, metal products, fuel oils and chemicals,' Eveli Sokman, the leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent in January.



Import prices increased 1.2 percent monthly in January and gained 25.4 percent from a year ago.



Export prices rose 2.5 percent monthly in January and increased 22.1 percent yearly.







