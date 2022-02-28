

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK) on Monday reported profit before tax of 568.7 million pounds for the full year, higher than 555.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax declined to 698.2 million pounds from 715.6 million pounds last year.



Adjusted earnings per share fell to 162.5p per share from 164.9p a year ago.



Revenue for year increased to 10.285 billion pounds from 10.11 billion pounds last year.



The company declared dividend of 57p per share in the year, 54% up from last year.







