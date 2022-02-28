

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that, further to the voluntary pause shared on February 18, it has decided to stop enrolment and vaccination in phase III trials evaluating its potential respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) maternal vaccine candidate in pregnant women.



However, the company's phase III trial evaluating its investigational respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in older adults, dubbed AReSVi 006, is not impacted by the decision. The trial remains on track with an anticipated data readout in the first half of 2022.



On February 18, GlaxoSmithKline said that it voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a phase III trial of its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, dubbed GRACE.



The company had also paused two other trials investigating this RSV Maternal Vaccine candidate in pregnant women.



The move followed a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee based on an observation from a routine safety assessment.







