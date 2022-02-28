pureLiFi demonstrates the world's first LiFi ecosystem for the home.

The global leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi demonstrated the next generation of connectivity for the home at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The ground-breaking demonstration features the world's first LiFi ecosystem for the consumer market, named LiFi@Home.

LiFi@Home Ecosystem or connected devices, TV, phone, and downlighter (Photo: Business Wire)

A report produced by the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that only about 70% of the global demand for digital connections leading up to 2030 will be satisfied by existing radio frequency and related technologies, even with advancements such as 5G and WiFi 6.

"The door is open for LiFi to fill the gap. LiFi is key to unlocking the next generation of connected experiences in an ecosystem where WiFi and 5G alone are not enough. What we've demonstrated here for the first time is how simple it is to bring LiFi into consumer environments. We've done all the hard work to make LiFi easy to integrate and simple to get started." Says pureLiFi CEO, Alistair Banham

LiFi is a wireless technology that uses light rather than radio frequencies to transmit data. By harnessing the light spectrum, LiFi can unleash faster, more reliable wireless communications with unparalleled security, compared to conventional technologies such as WiFi and 5G. These traditional wireless technologies suffer from growing congestion and interference that erode customer experience.

The LiFi@Home family of LiFi connected experiences consists of a consumer style downlighter, a smartphone, a smart TV and an AR Headset all connected by LiFi. The LiFi@Home system is powered by an easy to install power line communication (PLC) network backhaul that uses existing electrical cabling to connect everything to the internet. Installing the LiFi@Home system is as simple as changing a downlighter.

The number of connected devices in the average US home more than doubled in the past two years, according to Deloitte. As more devices connect to struggling home WiFi networks, bandwidth is split, interference increases and response times slow for everyone.

Adding LiFi to a home will not only accommodate the growing demand for connected devices, it will also improve the user experience. LiFi enables more reliable connectivity that significantly improves latency and jitter and does not divide bandwidth. Next generation experiences such as the metaverse and 8K streaming will be possible for everyone.

pureLiFi's demonstration of consumer ready LiFi products is enabled by their world leading light antennas which are compatible with the same WiFi basebands that already exist in billions of connected devices, allowing for easy integration of LiFi technology.

At MWC in Barcelona, pureLiFi CEO Alistair Banham made a direct call to the industry to show leadership beyond using WiFi and 5G. "LiFi is for leaders who want to differentiate and offer their customers the best experience. We are calling on the industry to look beyond ordinary and unleash innovation with LiFi. The next and best in connectivity solutions is ready for the taking. LiFi is ready to design into your products and put you at the forefront of the next big wave of technology innovation."

This latest advancement comes after multiple successful large-scale deployments of LiFi with the US Army to provide more reliable and secure mission critical communications. With the addition of LiFi@Home to pureLiFi's offering, LiFi continues on the classic journey of taking proven technology from the defence sector into hands of everyone. pureLiFi will be demonstrating LiFi@Home throughout the week at MWC in Barcelona and sharing their vision to connect everything and everyone with LiFi.

High Resolution Media: https://purelifi.com/mwc-media-kit

