BusinessesForSale.com buyer survey highlights valuable outlook for business buyers.

Entrepreneurs who are already in business are showing a strong interest in small business acquisitions in the UK, according to a new survey conducted by BusinessesForSale.com

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 824 active UK business buyers participated in a survey by BusinessesForSale.com, the UK's leading marketplace for business buyers and sellers. A significant number of buyers already in business demonstrated a strong appetite for expansion through buying a business.

"We are obviously excited by these valuable insights of the marketplace - especially as we come out of the pandemic. People have access to funds, and they are keen to acquire," says BusinessesForSale.com CEO and founder, Andrew Markou.

Of the 824 people surveyed, 53% of respondents declared that they were already in business and looking to expand through acquisition.

Over 31% of those surveyed declared themselves in full-time employment, and most respondents were looking to buy a business under the value of £150k.

However, 9% of those surveyed were seeking to buy a business in the value range of £500k to £1m. And 6% of the respondents were seeking to buy a business in excess of £1m.

"We're serving two marketplaces," Markou says. "On the one hand, those looking to get into business for the first time typically consider the franchise route, retail opportunities and classic businesses for sale - like pubs and shops. However, we have a huge audience of established entrepreneurs who are constantly looking to expand their existing business activities through acquisition. This includes manufacturing, engineering, and other businesses in the mid-market sector," Markou adds.

E-commerce businesses, and those that do not require the operation to be in a specific location, continue to garner a strong interest post-pandemic, with over 23% of respondents expressing interest in the sector.

The survey revealed that 19% of respondents also had access to over £200k in cash to act as a deposit when buying a business.

