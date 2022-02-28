

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), a manufacturing company, Monday reported that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 23.7 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 191.8 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 5.82 pence, compared to loss per share of 38.20 pence a year ago.



Adjusted loss before tax was 1.9 million pounds, compared to loss of 6.2 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 pence, compared to loss per share of 0.84 pence a year ago.



Group revenue fell 6 percent to 658.7 million pounds from prior year's 733.6 million pounds. Group revenue was 6 percent lower on a constant currency basis, part of which was pre-COVID-19 and included Senior Aerospace Connecticut, which was divested on April 22, 2021, for the full year.



David Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'It is heartening to see recovery underway in our core markets including civil aerospace and we anticipate that continuing in 2022 and beyond..... The Board anticipates good progress in 2022, in line with previous expectations, as we continue the multi-year recovery back to pre-COVID levels of performance.'



Over the medium term, the company expects to deliver a strong recovery across two Divisions, driving the Group ROCE to a minimum of 13.5 percent in line with previously stated ambition.



Further, the company said it is optimistic that the recovery currently underway in core markets will continue, and therefore it currently expects to resume dividend payments in 2022.







