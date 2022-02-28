GAC MOTOR Will Expand into Several New Russian Cities in 2022 - Brand Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2021, GAC MOTOR began exciting work on establishing new dealership partners in new Russian cities, marking more important bases covered in the brand's steady expansion in Russia and across the world.

The priority for GAC MOTOR in Russia in 2022 will be the development of Russian dealership networks, attaching great importance to high quality after-sales service as well as sales themselves. New dealership centers will open in Tver, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen, Rostov on the Don River and Moscow.

Brand Presence in Russia | Priority Locations

Tver, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen and Rostov on Don represent significant populations, and are all strategically important for growing brands. Frontline access to smaller cities provide a crucial boost for GAC MOTOR in terms of brand visibility and reputation, allowing a valuable closer connection with local consumers.

As the year goes on, GAC MOTOR branches will spread to locations deeper into Russia, creating more contact points with this crucial market and helping establish GAC MOTOR as a widely known and widely available brand in the country.

Maintaining Service Standards

As GAC MOTOR expands, maintaining the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction is a priority, which is why dealership partners are chosen very carefully.

GAC MOTOR's mission while expanding globally is to bring Chinese craftmanship and cutting-edge automobile technology to the world, helping consumers live their best possible mobile life.

This cannot be done without the groundwork of our loyal, talented and strategically placed dealership partners, who not only sell the physical models but also work hard to create the a supportive and efficient environment for after sales service for Russian customers.

Sales in Russia even during the pandemic have exceeded expectations, with some of GAC's models being so popular that a GAC owner's club formed independently amongst smitten buyers.

This new dealership addition is another important, carefully placed piece of the GAC MOTOR's global expansion strategy, ensuring healthy long-term development in the Russian market.

GAC MOTOR looks forward to bringing more of the best of Chinese automobile technology to Russia, and using this as a blueprint for further expansion into urban centers around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755231/WechatIMG1580.jpg