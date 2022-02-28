Anzeige
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 
15,97516,02009:53
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 09:28
73 Leser
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GÖTEBORG, Sweden., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 28 February, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,403,933 shares of Series A and 425,947,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,998,646.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 28 February 2022.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3515158

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3515158/1541534.pdf

20220228 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3017426

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

© 2022 PR Newswire
