

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $148.57 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $72.83 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150.93 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.7% to $395.55 million from $247.73 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



