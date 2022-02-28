DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5987

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28439124

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 145660

