Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia once again the best fund house in Morningstar's comparison

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

28/02/2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Aktia once againthe best fund house in Morningstar's comparison

In the Morningstar Awards 2022 comparison, published today, Aktia was selected asFinland's best fund house for fixed-income funds as well as for the overall selection. Morningstar is an independent party carrying out fund comparisons and selecting the best fund houses annually based on the five-year risk-adjusted return.

The analysis company Morningstar, specialising in funds, awarded prizes in three fund house categories: equity fund management, fixed-income fund management and wealth management in terms of the overall selection. The best wealth managers are selected based on the five-year risk-adjusted return, and the funds compared must be available to small investors in Finland. Aktia won both the fixed-income category and the overall category.

"Morningstar is a respected independent party and succeeding in this comparison always feels great. Aktia's wealth management services have been repeatedly rewarded both in Morningstar's and in several other actors' comparisons. It shows the outstanding expertise of Aktia's wealth management and that we have succeeded in our long-term work," says Perttu Purhonen, Director in charge of Aktia's asset management.

The acknowledgement received today reflects Aktia's successful portfolio management and wide range of products. Winning in the overall category shows that Aktia has a fund selection that clearly adds value to its customers. Last year, the selection of investment objects was further expanded when Aktia acquired Taaleri's wealth management business.

"We want to offer our customers the best wealth management expertise in Finland now and in the future. Our success in the comparison is a strong token that our active portfolio management is profitable, which is above all reflected in the development of our customers' investments," Purhonen continues.

Aktia's assets under management on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31/12/2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA).




