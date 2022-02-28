

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, Monday said it expects to produce approximately 31,000MT to 32,000MT of polysilicon during the first quarter of 2022.



For the full year of 2022, the company expects to produce approximately 120,000MT to 125,000MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.



Separately, Daqo New Energy announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy has signed a long-term high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with a solar manufacturing company in China.



Under the supply deal, Xinjiang Daqo will provide high-purity mono-grade polysilicon to a solar manufacturing company in a total amount of approximately 30,000 MT between January 2022 and December 2026.



Actual volume and prices will be negotiated monthly by both parties according to market conditions.







