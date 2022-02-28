Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 10:34
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, February 28

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:28 February 2022

Name of applicant:The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:27 August 2021To:26 February 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:3,530,634
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:3,530,634

Name of contact:Katherine Manson - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8734
