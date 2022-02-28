- (PLX AI) - Basler FY revenue EUR 214.7 million vs. estimate EUR 218 million.
- • FY EBITDA EUR 44.5 million vs. estimate EUR 47 million
- • FY orders EUR 322.5 million
- • FY pretax profit EUR 28 million
- • Says extraordinarily burdened by high inventories due to isolated missing parts as well as strong sales and an increase in receivables in December
- • Revenue and orders were at a record, company said
- • Forecast for 2022 will be released on March 30
