DJ Second issue of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial

Swiss Prime Sites Solutions / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Funds Second issue of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial 2022-02-28 / 10:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

The real estate fund Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial is conducting a rights issue for a maximum of 1 441 705 new units, to take place on a best-efforts basis between 14 and 25 March 2022, 12:00 noon (CET). Each existing unit will be assigned one subscription right. The issue price payable will be CHF 103.49 net. The payment date for the fund units will be 1 April 2022. There will be no official trading in the subscription rights during the subscription period, but they can be freely transferred and traded. During a pre-commitment period running until 11 March 2022, investors will have the opportunity to benefit from a discounted issue commission before the subscription period starts. Graduated discounts will also be granted for higher subscription volumes. Investors can claim the partial reimbursement of their issue commission by submitting a form in writing to the fund management company by 22 April 2022 at the latest.

The issue proceeds will be used to further expand the high-quality property portfolio. Specifically, an attractive, broadly diversified acquisition pipeline including off-market deals on Core+ properties with a total volume of around CHF 200 million has been built up.

A presentation will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, 7 March 2022. It will be held in hybrid form: investors can attend in person at the Prime Tower or join the online video webcast. Simultaneous interpreting into French will be provided. Register now.

Fund portrait The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial contains 13 properties with a combined value of CHF 221 million. The fund pursues an anticyclical investment strategy focusing on commercial properties in good to very good locations (AB-BA approach) throughout Switzerland. The investment focus is on broad diversification, high cash flow stability and economically established locations.

Summary of issue details

Planned maximum number of new 1 441 705 units units Subscription period 14 to 25 March 2022, 12:00 noon (CET) Issue price per unit 103.49 Subscription ratio 1:1 Subscription rights trading There will be no official trading in the subscription rights during the subscription period, Formula for calculating the Market maker's average closing price (bid price) for the period from 14 to 23 March, subscription right price less the issue price; cannot, however, be less than zero. Payment date 1 April 2022 Valor / ISIN 113 909 906 / CH1139099068 Use The issue proceeds will be used to further expand the high-quality property portfolio. Legal form Contractual real estate fund for qualified investors (Art. 25 et seq. CISA) Investor base^1 Qualified investors within the meaning of Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter of CISA in conjunction with Art. 4 paras. 3-5 and Art. 5 paras. 1 and 4 FinSA Custodian bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) Valuation experts PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich Fund management Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG Portfolio management Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG Tradability Daily, over-the-counter trading through BCV/PropertyMatch and Lienhardt & Partner Privatbank Zürich AG

1) Subject to fund contract amendment coming into force that was announced on 25 January 2022 and published on Swiss Fund Data.

Press release (PDF)

Zurich, 28 February 2022 . Issue will take place between 14 and 25 March 2022 on a best-efforts basis . Payment date of 1 April 2022 . Subscription ratio of 1:1 and a maximum of 1 441 705 new units, equating to a maximum issuing volume ofCHF 150 million

If you have any questions, please contact: Fabian Linke, Head Business Development & Fundraising Tel. +41 58 317 17 98, fabian.linke@sps.swiss Andrea Schaller, Media Relations Tel. +41 58 317 17 51, andrea.schaller@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG Swiss Prime Site Solutions is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. The real estate asset manager, which has CHF 6.0 billion in assets under management and a pipeline of over CHF 800 million, develops tailor-made services and real estate solutions for third-party clients. Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG has been approved as a fund manager by FINMA pursuant to Art. 2 (1)(d) in conjunction with Art. 5 (1) FinIA.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Swiss Prime Sites Solutions Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201 8005 Zürich Switzerland ISIN: CH1139099068 Valor: 11390990 EQS News ID: 1289807 End of News EQS News Service =------------

1289807 2022-02-28

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2022 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)