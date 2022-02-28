Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
28.02.2022 | 10:40
FlexShares ETFs - Appointment and Resignation of Directors

FlexShares ETFs - Appointment and Resignation of Directors

PR Newswire

London, February 28

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 28 February 2022

FlexShares ICAV (the "ICAV")

Re: Appointment and Resignation of Directors

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") wishes to announce the following changes to the Board:

DirectorActionEffective Date
Deirdre GormleyResignation29 July 2021
Feargal DempseyAppointment17 November 2021
Alan KeatingAppointment06 December 2021
Gerald BradyResignation31 December 2021
Cian FarrellAppointment10 January 2022

No director has ever:

(a) had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or

(b) been a director of any company or partnership which, while she was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or

(c) been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company.

Enquires to

Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLPClare McIntyre
+353 1 619 7003
