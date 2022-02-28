FlexShares ETFs - Appointment and Resignation of Directors
PR Newswire
London, February 28
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release 28 February 2022
FlexShares ICAV (the "ICAV")
Re: Appointment and Resignation of Directors
The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") wishes to announce the following changes to the Board:
|Director
|Action
|Effective Date
|Deirdre Gormley
|Resignation
|29 July 2021
|Feargal Dempsey
|Appointment
|17 November 2021
|Alan Keating
|Appointment
|06 December 2021
|Gerald Brady
|Resignation
|31 December 2021
|Cian Farrell
|Appointment
|10 January 2022
No director has ever:
(a) had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or
(b) been a director of any company or partnership which, while she was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or
(c) been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company.
Enquires to
|Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLP
|Clare McIntyre
+353 1 619 7003