FlexShares ETFs - Appointment and Resignation of Directors

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 28 February 2022

FlexShares ICAV (the "ICAV")

Re: Appointment and Resignation of Directors

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") wishes to announce the following changes to the Board:

Director Action Effective Date Deirdre Gormley Resignation 29 July 2021 Feargal Dempsey Appointment 17 November 2021 Alan Keating Appointment 06 December 2021 Gerald Brady Resignation 31 December 2021 Cian Farrell Appointment 10 January 2022

No director has ever:

(a) had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or

(b) been a director of any company or partnership which, while she was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or

(c) been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company.

Enquires to