- (PLX AI) - ISS CFO Kasper Fangel purchased 3,455 shares for a total of DKK 400,000.
- • Now holds 9,578 shares in the company
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,885
|16,045
|13:12
|15,900
|16,030
|13:12
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:46
|ISS CFO Buys Shares for DKK 400,000
|(PLX AI) - ISS CFO Kasper Fangel purchased 3,455 shares for a total of DKK 400,000.• Now holds 9,578 shares in the company
► Artikel lesen
|11:46
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CFO
|Do
|ISS Drops 4% on Disappointing 2022 Guidance
|(PLX AI) - ISS shares fell 4% in early trading after the company issued guidance for 2022 below expectations. • ISS sees organic growth this year of above 2%, while consensus was 4.3%• Sees operating...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|ISS 2021 Revenue Above Expectations; Sees Organic Growth Above 2% This Year
|(PLX AI) - ISS FY organic growth 2%.• ISS 2022 organic growth is expected to be above 2%.• ISS 2022 operating margin is expected to be above 3.5% • ISS 2022 Free cash flow is expected above DKK 1.3...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|ISS A/S: ISS is turning to the next phase of the OneISS strategy. 2021 results in line with expectations.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ISS A/S
|15,660
|-3,15 %