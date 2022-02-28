

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices jumped about 5 percent on Monday amid concerns that supply disruptions in Russia will impact global crude oil supply.



Benchmark Brent crude prices jumped $4.81, or 5.1 percent, to $98.93 a barrel, after having hit as high as $105.07 a barrel in early trade.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.60, or 5 percent, at $96.19.



Tensions escalated as Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia, including cutting off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports in the near term. Russia accounts for about 10 percent of global oil supply.



As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day, the U.S. could be supporting Ukrainian forces with Javelin missiles and Germany with anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles, media reports say.



Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert, citing aggressive statements by leading NATO countries.



Goldman Sachs bank raised its one-month Brent price forecast to $115 a barrel from $95 per barrel previously.



Amid high prices driven by supply shortages and geopolitical tensions, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies - together called OPEC+ holds its monthly meeting on Mar 2. The group is expected to stick to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply in April.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de