Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to Hit $42.6 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

- Breast Cancer Therapeutics Industry is expected to register around 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by growing prevalence of breast cancer along with adoption of supportive initiatives by the government agencies.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global breast cancer therapeutics market value projected to reach over USD 42.6 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing prevalence of breast cancer is estimated to drive the industry growth.

Ongoing research activities and subsequent advancements in understanding of breast cancer at the molecular level and the discovery of novel disease-modifying solutions has helped in reducing breast cancer mortality rate over the past few years. These novel therapeutics efficiently slow down the growth & proliferation of cancerous cells. For instance, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is developing pelareorep, a novel intravenously administrated immunotherapeutic agent that stimulates the responsive immune systems and interferes the tumor defense mechanisms.

The adoption of breast cancer screening initiatives by government authorities and supportive programs launched by public organizations are set to drive the market statistics. As per the WHO report, early diagnosis of breast cancer helps in reducing the breast cancer mortality rate and promotes the survival rate among patients suffering with the disease. As a result, numerous regional governments encourage people to undergo breast cancer screening, especially women aged 50 and over. The breast cancer screening initiatives are expected to promote the use of breast cancer therapeutics, as the diagnosed patients would opt for effective breast cancer treatment solutions will drive the market expansion.

Some major findings of the breast cancer therapeutics market report include:

Advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promoting drug development are poised to stimulate the market outlook.

Some of the major industry players involved in the breast cancer therapeutics industry include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, & Co., Pfizer, BMS, Novartis, Amgen, Roche, and Merck among others.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Chemotherapy segment is anticipated to cross USD 4 billion by 2028. Owing to the substantial preference for chemotherapy, novel product launches, etc. Chemotherapy is the preferred approach of therapeutics in breast cancer treatment. This therapy is majorly used in patients suffering with triple-negative breast cancer patients. New product development and commercialization by industry players is slated to fuel the business landscape.

China Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is set to surpass USD 3 billion by 2028 due to rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing geriatric population, and supportive government initiatives in the country. According to the GLOBOCAN, in 2020, more than 400,000 breast cancer cases were diagnosed in China. Thus, the increasing incidence of breast cancer along with rise in the geriatric population is projected to drive the industry expansion in the coming years.

