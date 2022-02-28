DJ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Feb-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.3106

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 903991

CODE: RUSU LN

ISIN: LU1923627332

ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN

